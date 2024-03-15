Plan to make Lake Pertobe 'best place on earth' bounces along with new court

A basketball court will be constructed at Lake Pertobe by May.
It comes after Warrnambool City Council announced work would start on a space for half-court basketball in the coming weeks.
The site would be located at the south-western end of Lake Pertobe, near the existing cricket pitch and mini-golf course.
Mayor Ben Blain said the project was identified in the Lake Pertobe Masterplan and was council-funded.
"Lake Pertobe is just about the best place on earth if you're a kid, and what this new basketball court aims to do is to provide an option for perhaps older kids or even adults to be able to enjoy the precinct more," he said.
"As a council, we want to encourage people to lead healthy and active lives. Formal sporting facilities are a big part of that, but places to engage in casual sport such as half-court basketball are important as well.
"The opportunity to incorporate half-court basketball into Lake Pertobe was identified in the Lake Pertobe Master Plan.
"While the new adventure playground was the crown jewel of the plan, there are lots of other elements included in there that we will continue to work on, with the basketball court being one of them."
Work on the court is expected to be finished by the end of May, weather permitting.
