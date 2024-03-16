Retirement just what the doctor ordered for medical clinic accountant

Retiring from her job at Warrnambool Medical Clinic after almost half a century wasn't an easy decision for Wendy Keane.
She started on June 9, 1975 - 48 years and nine months ago - not that the account specialist is counting.
Mrs Keane said she would definitely miss working at the Warrnambool institution.
"It's been a big part of my life," she said.
"It wasn't an easy decision but I had open heart surgery in November which wasn't planned.
"The surgery that I had planned went wrong and I ended up with open heart surgery.
"It made me reassess a little bit what I should be doing."
She'd lost her husband, Barry, more than eight years ago and in recent times her children had been urging her to retire.
Nana to 12 grandchildren aged between two and 14, spending time with them, she said, would keep her busy in retirement.
She will also have more time to catch up with friends and exercise. Her last day was Friday, March 15, 2024. "I'm looking forward to the next stage," she said.
A lot has changed since she started work at the clinic in the 1970s where she has taken on many roles over the years including more recently helping as manager.
"The biggest thing was going from paper to accounting machine to computers," she said.
Medicine back in the 1970s, she said, was very family orientated. "Doctors would go and do a home visit at the drop of the hat," she said.
GPs back then also did some of the minor surgeries, anaesthetics as well as delivering babies.
The doctors that were at the clinic when she started have all retired. "I've seen a lot of doctors and registers come through," she said.
When she first started, Mrs Keane would work Saturday mornings - either at the front desk or cleaning the bathrooms and toilets as well. "People wouldn't do that these days," she said.
"We all had to wear white uniforms. You weren't allowed to wear pants. It was a white dress and it had to be a certain length... you couldn't have high heels. It was a very strict uniform code.
"You just accepted it. It was strange going from the dresses and being allowed to wear skirts and pants."
Her fondest memories are the people she has met along the way, both staff and patients - some of who she remembers knitting her baby jackets when her four children were born.
"I love people. It's been amazing to meet so many people," she said.
"Everyone's been telling me I should retire and I'll love it. We'll see now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.