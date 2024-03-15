Tackle Shack: Here's what fish you can target this autumn

Normally the barrels turn up around Easter, so expect to start hearing whispers in the next few weeks. The school fish have been going well for a while and this will only continue. The autumn fish are typically much easier to find and catch than summer fish, as they move onto bait balls and can be seen visibly feeding hard instead of just milling or sunning on the surface. Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Portland and Cape Otway are all pretty reliable but keep up to date with reports or jump on a charter to have the best chance of finding a few. A spin rod of 7'2 rated at 30-50lb, and an 8000 spin reel with 50lb braid will be ideal to cast at tuna whilst still being able to troll a small skirt if the fish aren't showing on top.