Challenge encourages gym-goers to talk it out while sweating it out

Being physically fit is one thing, but a Warrnambool gym owner says it's time to get active for mental health.
Momentum Fitness is hosting its second March Mental Challenge which aims to raise both funds for the Let's Talk Foundation and general awareness about mental health.
Gym co-owner Scott Sudale said about 20 people had already participated in the sled push challenge.
"I've never seen the sled move so much - it's incredible how many people have just embraced it," he said.
"We're trying to get people to do a challenge and something out of their comfort zone, like the sled push, because opening up can be uncomfortable.
"The challenge helps prompt people to do something they mightn't otherwise do. Getting involved might prompt people to think 'if I can do this, I can also open up'.
"We're also raising funds. We raise about $600 or so each time, but it's more about raising awareness and closing the gap between exercise and mental health."
He said improving residents' mental health was one of the main reasons why he opened the gym about eight years ago.
"We've always been promoting mental health," Mr Sudale said.
"We just do our bit to intertwine it and exercise. As a gym instructor, people talk to me all the time and I'm a sounding board. It's important we have a good environment for people to feel comfortable in.
"That's what it's all about. We're just trying our best to get the word out there.
"Some people can come into the gym and appear fit and healthy, but at the end of the day you don't know what someone's going through."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.