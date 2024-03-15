The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Challenge encourages gym-goers to talk it out while sweating it out

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 15 2024 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Momentum Fitness gym is holding an event to help raise awareness and funds for the Let's Talk Foundation. Staff members Levi Kearney and Emi Dews demonstrate the sled push challenge. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Momentum Fitness gym is holding an event to help raise awareness and funds for the Let's Talk Foundation. Staff members Levi Kearney and Emi Dews demonstrate the sled push challenge. Picture by Anthony Brady

Being physically fit is one thing, but a Warrnambool gym owner says it's time to get active for mental health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.