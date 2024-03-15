Trainer tempers Country Mile final expectations after drawing wide barriers

WIDE barriers are a concern for three of Symon Wilde's four runners in the $250,000 Country Mile Series final at Caulfield on Saturday.
Thunder Point drew gate 13, Actaeon barrier 20 and Sevillana gate 15.
The only good news for the Warrnambool-based trainer is Dashing Duchess drew barrier four in the 1600-metre contest.
Wilde told The Standard the wide barriers made it tough for three of his four runners.
"We've received the visitor's draw with three of our runners," he said.
"It's tough to win from the wide gates at the 1600-metre start. I was confident about the chances of Thunder Point, Actaeon and Sevillana before the barriers came out but I've got question marks over them now.
"Actaeon is running really well while Sevillana is also going well but it's going to be hard for them.
"Dashing Duchess has drawn ideally. She shows plenty of promise. We wanted to get her out to 2000 metres but this race looked good because it offers great prizemoney.
"I think she's probably the best of our four runners in the Country Mile Series Final, mainly because of the good barrier."
Wilde's other runner on the 10-race program is Ice Symphony in a restricted race over 1200 metres.
The lightly-raced four-year-old, who is to be ridden by top jockey Blake Shinn, has won one of his two starts for Wilde.
"Ice Symphony should run well," he said.
"I thought his win last time at Ararat was full of merit.
"Blake rode him at Moonee Valley in his first run for us and was happy with his effort so he's put his hand up for the ride again on Saturday."
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Matthew Williams, Tom Dabernig and Maddi Raymond also have runners in the Country Mile Series Final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.