'A great opportunity': Rooster earns train-on deal with VFLW club

Michaela Leris is ready to capitalise on a golden opportunity to hone her skills in an elite football environment.
The South Warrnambool talent has signed as a train-on player with Geelong's VFLW side for the 2024 season.
She isn't contracted to play any games as part of the deal but has full access to coaches and training facilities, while she will also commute to practice with the squad once a week.
"It's a great opportunity," Leris told The Standard.
"(I'm) feeling very part of the team but I don't have the pressure of the games which is kind of nice to be honest.
"I'm a bit of a creature of my environment so just being around that higher standard I'm hoping to sponge as much as I can out of it."
Leris, a midfielder who can ruck, was invited to showcase her skills to Cats staff when the club visited Warrnambool in February and from there was asked to attend pre-season before being offered a train-on spot.
She has enjoyed the experience so far but admitted the fitness training had been eye-opening.
"It was a lot of running, I've never done so much running in my life," she said with a laugh.
"Ryan Spoors, the strength and conditioning coach, has been working us really hard which has really paid off. The team looks really fit.
"The structural and technical side of football I've learnt a lot of as well."
Leris will line up for South Warrnambool again this year in the Western Victoria Female Football League and is a key figure in a side looking to avenge last season's grand final loss.
Her and teammate Jane McMeel - who has re-signed with the Cats' VFLW side - have been putting in the hard yards and have also been attending one session a week with the Roosters' under 18 boys' team.
While she would welcome a full VFL contract in 2025, Leris isn't putting too much pressure on herself.
"I've sort of just been enjoying all the benefits of training with Geelong," she said.
"I guess it (a contract) is probably not my main goal, I wouldn't say no obviously, but I'm just naturally someone that when I do something I like to be the best that I can at it so it's probably more just like a personal standard thing.
"But I mean if I did get to that level and they wanted me to, I would love the opportunity but just still really focused with South and I'll see where it goes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.