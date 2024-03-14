Man pleads guilty to possessing child abuse material

A Warrnambool man has pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material in mid-2023.
Jesse Dylan Knowles entered the guilty plea in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 15, 2024.
Two charges - possessing child abuse material and possessing or controlling child abuse material - were withdrawn.
The court heard the offending took place in Warrnambool on July 18, 2023 and involved a "carriage service to obtain/access the material".
Knowles was ordered to appear in Warrnambool County Court on May 6, 2024, for plea and sentence.
His lawyer told the court a neuropsychological assessment and report would be obtained before the plea date.
Prosecutor Brookelyn Hill tendered the hand-up brief, which contains evidence the prosecution will seek to rely on to prove their case.
In February the court heard there were thousands of pages of prosecution material that needed to be looked at by the defence before a plea was made.
Knowles remains on bail with conditions, including he not access the internet or online services (with exceptions, including banking and some approved PlayStation games) and he not be in company with anyone aged under 18.
