History in the making: Your bumper guide to South West Cricket grand final

The scene is set for two clubs as a duo of loud and proud sporting communities play off with one objective on the mind - to be crowned kings of South West Cricket in season 2023-24.
Cobden and Pomborneit will play off for the ultimate prize on Saturday, March 16 at Cobden Recreation Reserve with a slice of history for both clubs in the making.
The Knights, under captain Simon Murfett, are chasing their first division one premiership since 2000-01, more than two decades ago since they defeated Noorat by 102 runs.
While division one premiership success has eluded the club since, with grand final losses in 2002-03, 2003-04 and last season against Bookaar, the Knights couldn't be better placed to right the wrongs and break the drought once and for all.
But it comes up against an opposition that simply knows how to win grand finals.
Since Cobden last won a division one flag, Pomborneit has gone on to win five, including a rare three-peat from 2018-19 all the way until 2020-21.
If the Matt Bignell-led Bulls are to topple the Knights it would make it four of the past six premierships - rubber stamping a dynasty in country cricket.
LAST PREMIERSHIP
Cobden: 2000-01
Pomborneit: 2020-21
KEY PLAYERS
Cobden are frighteningly even with bat and ball, providing plenty of headaches for the opposition but you suspect all-rounder Angus Uwland will have a major say on proceedings. Whether it's to steer his team from a tricky position with the bat or to accelerate with power at the back-end, he's a barometer. Add to the fact he takes important wickets and he is arguably the team's most important player. Skipper Simon Murfett has a wealth of finals experience and will be the one to set the tone with the ball. Gun batter Johno Benallack enters the decider in strong form and is a crucial wicket.
Spin twins Tharaka Sendanayake and Danussika Bandara are as good as it gets in South West Cricket. Time and time again the Sri Lankan duo rise to the occasion, particularly in crunch finals and each possess their own unique skill set. Both are wicket takers but have an ability to completely tie down the opposition. Club great Dave Murphy is another to watch at the top of the order with his wicket one of the most important out of the 22 players to take to the field. If he gets his eye in and starts finding the boundaries, look out.
WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAY
Simon Murfett (Cobden): "We're feeling really good at this stage. We sort of spoke this week about doing things we've been working on all year and just to keep doing them. There's not too much we can do to improve from here. We know early wickets are important to keep them under pressure and batting wise, we'll look to nullify their spinners and jump on their bad balls. We've got to keep the mindset a bad ball will come and jump on them.
"A few of us older players, we made a few of the younger boys aware grand final don't come around a lot. Last year was a big surprise and we hoped to be back in this year and they're pretty special when they come along. We know we will have a lot of home support and we'll hopefully get a big crowd."
Matt Bignell (Pomborneit): "We're extremely excited, having both div one and div two in there, it's got the club buzzing around. Hopefully we can follow in the other teams' footsteps who've won grand finals so far. it's a credit to all the boys, I've been away and just come back this year but at this club it starts at the top with Dave Murphy and Luke Reynolds. We're strong and we want to follow in those guys' footsteps, it's a great community hub. it's unreal.
"After the loss to them (Cobden) during the year we had a talk and we were upset and we knew we could do a lot better. Cobden are an amazing team and have good older heads, they are a difficult team to figure out, they're a triple threat but we are as well. We have to bowl extremely well which we usually do and our fielding has been outstanding in the second half, it's a major key for us. We're really confident."
MATCHES THIS SEASON
Round 13 - Cobden 5-144 (Kaplan McCann 58*) defeated Pomborneit 10-142 (Tom Darcy 51, Matt Harkin 4-20, Simon Murfett 3-20).
MORE
It's fitting the two most consistent, well-rounded teams this season are the two left standing, making for a spectacle which will be entertaining, high-scoring and highly skilled.
It would be a defining, emotionally-charged win if Cobden, on its home deck can finally get the monkey off its back and break a 22-year drought. It can't be underestimated what it would mean to its members and those who have ridden the highs and lows within the community club.
The Knights have been the benchmark all season, a dominant force with an abundance of experience, match winners and sprinkling of youth. Does it have one last big effort left?
For Pomborneit, its staggering run of success in the past 20 years is no fluke. Lauded and renowned for its unique club culture, the Bulls are masters of a grand final. Knowing how to win them is an art form. They are different to regular matches, the pressure never wavers and each ball means something.
Can it continue a remarkable run of premiership success and add another trophy to its cabinet?
Expect a fast-paced, high-scoring match on one of the competition's best surfaces. Whichever team can cash in on momentum, absorb the early pressure, not lose early wickets and take their chances with the ball will prevail.
The Standard's predicted premiers: Cobden
