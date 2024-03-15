The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

History in the making: Your bumper guide to South West Cricket grand final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden and Pomborneit will play in the South West Cricket grand final on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Anthony Brady and Sean McKenna
Cobden and Pomborneit will play in the South West Cricket grand final on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Anthony Brady and Sean McKenna

The scene is set for two clubs as a duo of loud and proud sporting communities play off with one objective on the mind - to be crowned kings of South West Cricket in season 2023-24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.