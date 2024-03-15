History in the making: Your bumper guide to South West Cricket grand final

Spin twins Tharaka Sendanayake and Danussika Bandara are as good as it gets in South West Cricket. Time and time again the Sri Lankan duo rise to the occasion, particularly in crunch finals and each possess their own unique skill set. Both are wicket takers but have an ability to completely tie down the opposition. Club great Dave Murphy is another to watch at the top of the order with his wicket one of the most important out of the 22 players to take to the field. If he gets his eye in and starts finding the boundaries, look out.