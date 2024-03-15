The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Pirates skipper 'looking forward to challenge' semi-final opponent presents

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
March 15 2024 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton, pictured driving against Wesley Yambuk Titans this season, is excited to play Nestles in a semi-final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton, pictured driving against Wesley Yambuk Titans this season, is excited to play Nestles in a semi-final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton assures his side won't underestimate semi-final opponents Nestles, despite recording four more wins than the factory across the home-and-away season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.