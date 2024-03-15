Pirates skipper 'looking forward to challenge' semi-final opponent presents

Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton assures his side won't underestimate semi-final opponents Nestles, despite recording four more wins than the factory across the home-and-away season.
The Pirates, fresh from a week off for finishing top-two, face the reigning premier for a place in the Warrnambool and District cricket division one decider at Koroit's Jack Keane Oval on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.
Templeton, who has struck a competition-high 747 runs in his first campaign with the Pirates, said his players were well-aware of their opposition's capabilities.
"We talked about it at training last night any team that's left in semi-finals, they're all good sides and everyone has capabilities of winning any game from now on," he told The Standard.
"Nestles are a good side, particularly in the two-day format they've shown since Christmas. They had a really close loss against Allansford but they've had some pretty dominant wins.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing them particularly after they've had a bit of success last year."
The Port Fairy mentor said his side was extremely keen for the do-or-die clash and would be unchanged from its round 16 win against West Warrnambool.
He added his players had benefited from a weekend off where temperatures around the region exceeded 38 degrees.
The side didn't get too complacent however conducting a centre-wicket session on Saturday morning.
Templeton said there were several reasons the Pirates, as hosts, chose Jack Keane Oval as their semi-final venue.
"Our division two had just played there in the last round of the season, so we had some good feedback from those boys," he said.
"With Allansford picking Purnim (in the other semi-final) - which we played at through the season - all the other three grounds we hadn't played at so we didn't really have too much of a pre-conceived idea of how they were going to play or what they were going to do.
"We just thought that it was close to home for obviously our players and also a lot of our supporters and it was a ground we had a little bit of feedback from our division two on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.