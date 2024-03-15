'It's quite a coveted event': Club to host historic shooting competition

North Warrnambool Rifle Club member John Laird has a great deal of passion for an annual teams competition across Western Victoria steeped in history and tradition.
The Allansford-based Club will host the annual Corangamite Challenge Shield on Saturday, March 16 from 9.30am with a range of shooters to descend on the Lake Gillear surroundings.
Laird said teams of shooters will compete across different events such as the Corangamite Challenge Shield target rifle scratch event, Captain's Choice handicap event and Production Class/Hunter Class Shield throughout the morning.
Clubs may enter more than one team in each category across three ranges - 300, 500 and 600 yards.
"The event has been around for well over 100 years and it's quite possibly the most coveted and oldest competition shoot under the old imperial rules," he said.
"It's quite a coveted event for the district. Up until this point of time it's always been restricted to the rifle clubs of the Corangamite voting boundaries but it has since been extended to Western Victoria which brings lots of people out."
Laird said it was a thrill to see the breadth of shooting talent across Western Victoria.
"From the age of mid-80 to a 16 or 17-year-old girl or boy there's a lot of different ages who will take part in the competition," he said.
"We have some really good shooters coming from Hamilton. There's even a three generation family, a grandfather, father and grandson as well.
"It's one of those annual events which is quite coveted within the shooting community."
For more information head to the association's Facebook page or website.
