Batteries and power tools worth $10k stolen in Port Fairy

An exasperated police chief has issued a warning to car owners after a spate of thefts - "lock your vehicles".
Port Fairy Sergeant David Walkley said there had been half-a-dozen thefts from vehicles reported to police in the past week.
"We suspect there have been many more vehicles accessed by would-be thieves," he said.
"We are requesting all owners lock their vehicles, put valuables out of sight and to close garages - what we really want is people to secure their property."
The Port Fairy station commander said thefts from vehicles were crimes of opportunity.
"By securing their vehicles owners go a long way to removing that opportunity," Sergeant Walkley said.
In other crime, thieves stole 10 batteries and power tools from a building under construction in Port Fairy's Sackville Street.
The tools and batteries are valued at about $10,000.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the burglary happened between 3.50pm on Wednesday, March 13, and 7am on Thursday.
"The offender has located and used a key hidden on site to enter the building under construction in Sackville Street," he said.
"Once inside they entered different rooms and collected and then removed power tools and batteries.
"It appears they left via a sliding screen door at the rear of the property. They took the key and the power tools and batteries with them."
The stolen items include 10 batteries, a Milwaukee power drill and a Dewalt power drill.
Anyone with information about the burglary is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1156 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
