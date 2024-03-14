Unconscious man jailed after being found with drugs, knife and stolen IDs

A Colac man well known to police has been jailed for 21 days after being found unconscious in the street with illicit drugs and stolen items.
Colac police Sergeant Martin Howell said the 24-year-old man was located unconscious in Colac Murray Street about 10.30pm Wednesday night, March 13.
That led to a welfare check and the man was found in possession of drugs, a weapon and stolen items.
The drugs included small amounts of methamphetamine, GHB, a knife and identification and personal papers that did not belong to him.
He was charged with possession of the drugs, the controlled weapon, being a prohibited person with a weapon and dealing with the proceeds of crime - the identification items.
The man was remanded in custody overnight Wednesday and appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to serve 21 days' imprisonment.
Sergeant Howell said the man was extremely well known to Colac police officers.
