The Standard
Unconscious man jailed after being found with drugs, knife and stolen IDs

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 15 2024 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
A Colac man well known to police has been jailed for 21 days after being found unconscious in the street with illicit drugs and stolen items.

