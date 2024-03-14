Animal lovers urged to adopt a furry friend as pet surrenders rise

Dapper dogs and cute cats will be putting their best paws forward this weekend in the hopes of getting adopted.
It comes as Petstock Warrnambool prepares to host its annual in-store adoption drive on Saturday, March 16, as part of National Pet Adoption Month.
Store manager Kerryn Taylor said this year's event was particularly important as the number of pets being surrendered across the south-west was rising.
"With the rising costs of everyday expenses, sadly we have seen an increase in pets that are in need of finding their new home," she said.
"Currently there are over 8000 pets at shelters, rescue groups, pounds and vets across the country and plenty right here in Warrnambool who desperately want to find their new forever home.
"Sadly, it is predicted that this number will continue to rise which is why we want to highlight that adopting a pet not only gives a pet in need a loving home, but it can also improve the mental health of Australians.
"By experiencing the benefits of pet ownership like companionship, it can decrease the feelings of loneliness."
She said the store would partner with the RSPCA on the day.
"We have partnered with a local animal rescue group, Warrnambool RSPCA, to help find the beautiful animals their forever home," Ms Taylor said.
"They will be in-store over the weekend to answer any questions you may have about adoption, along with bringing along some cute rescue animals that are available to be fostered or adopted."
Ms Taylor added those who weren't in a position to adopt could help in other ways.
"I would encourage the community to foster a pet if they are unable to adopt," she said.
"For those who are unable to adopt or foster a pet, but still wish to support the cause, donations can be made both in-store and online.
"These funds will directly benefit the Petstock Foundation and its partner rescue pet charities across Australia, providing crucial support for their ongoing efforts in caring for and re-homing animals in need."
