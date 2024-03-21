'Been ignored': Long battle for NDIS funding left Chloe in limbo

After a three year battle with the NDIS, Winslow's Chloe Nesbitt Coote finally received approval to buy the bed she needs but only after she was left without her support workers for a week.
Chloe's carers have spoken out about the funding struggle in the hope no one has to go through what she has.
Total Care Team senior support coordinator Tom Bishop said the ordeal showed how vulnerable people were being forgotten and how broken the National Disability Insurance Scheme system was.
Weighing just 495 grams after being born at 25 weeks, Chloe, 23, has cerebral palsy.
Janine Gapes was a support worker for Chloe before she came to live with her family.
"She's pretty much a miracle to be here and be as good as she is," she said.
"She's 24/7 care. She has to have someone to do everything for her."
Chloe is unable to roll herself over in bed and distribute her body weight evenly which started to cause pressure wounds and bed sores as she got older.
In January 2021, she trialled a $50,000 state-of-the-art bed that would automatically roll her.
During that time she had no bed sores, was more comfortable and slept better, Mr Bishop said.
After three months, the bed had to be returned but it made such a difference for Chloe that an application was made to the NDIS to purchase one.
Chloe went back to using her old bed while they awaited approval for the new bed, but none came. Her carers made numerous complaints, phones calls and reapplications to no avail.
While the fight for funding dragged on, Chloe started to develop pressure sores and was in and out of hospital.
When an infection in her ankle sparked conversations about whether her foot needed to be amputated, Mr Bishop said the decision was made to use her NDIS funding package to hire the bed at $1000 a week.
Confident this time the NDIS would approve the purchase of the bed, they reapplied for funding for a third time and went ahead and hired the bed in November.
Mr Bishop said the urgency of the issue had been made clear to the NDIS and carers were told not to worry, it was being looked at.
"They sat on it and we didn't hear anything back from the NDIS," Mr Bishop said
Because it took two months longer than expected for a decision to be made on purchasing the bed, it resulted in a "stressful week" where all Chloe's yearly NDIS funding package ran out.
Support for Chloe ceased which meant Mrs Gapes and her husband had to take time off their work to care for her.
"Chloe deserves so much better. It's just so frustrating," Mrs Gapes said.
"It's a privilege to look after Chloe as far as we are concerned, but you can't do it by yourself.
"You really need a village around you.
"We always say Chloe gives more to us than we ever can to her. She brings out the best in us and is dearly loved by our family.
"Chloe's goal is to remain here with us in the home as long as she can and we need people to help us do that."
During the week Chloe was without care, Mr Bishop was on the phone numerous times a day to the NDIS and to Minister for the NDIS BIll Shorten to try to get action.
Despite being told the case had been escalated, days went by without a resolution.
"It's just crazy. It took so long," Mrs Gapes said.
"We're good advocaters and know the system pretty well. Imagine someone who doesn't."
Mr Bishop, a former NDIS worker, said he understood the processes involved.
"What we were asking them to do literally takes someone an hour to sit down and do," he said.
Even though her funding has been reinstated, things haven't gone back to normal. Some of her supports have changed.
"I suppose it's good news in the end that it was funded but why did she have to jump through so many hoops and why was she ignored for over three years," Mr Bishop said.
"This girl lives in pain all day, every day and it was a simple request. It's just disgusting.
"I've never seen another situation... that was as urgent as this one that has been ignored."
A National Disability Insurance Agency spokesperson said it had worked closely with Chloe and her supporters to ensure a new plan was approved earlier this month including funding for a new bed.
"At times, particularly for high-cost assistive technology, evidence is required to support the request to ensure it is the most suitable option for the participant," the spokesperson said.
"The agency is working hard to improve the participant experience, and we will continue working with and listening to participants and the disability community and take the time to needed to get the changes right."
