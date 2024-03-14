'Honour' as champion cricketers crowned league's best players

A Bookaar legend who won his fifth South West Cricket league best and fairest award on Wednesday, 13 March has described his 2023-24 season as one of his most consistent.
Champion opener Simon Baker, alongside Pomborneit great Dave Murphy, won the league's coveted division one player of the year after both prolific and respected South West greats enjoyed equally dominant home-and-away seasons.
The pair were tied on 14 votes in a close count and couldn't be split.
Baker, who has played more than 350 division one matches and is one of country Victoria's finest players, led the competition for runs with 677 including two centuries and three half-centuries.
"It would be nice playing in a grand final after winning last year but it's fantastic to be recognised, I felt like I had a pretty consistent season," he told The Standard.
"My body is feeling really good actually, I've given up bowling now which has probably helped my batting quite a lot. There was a bit of luck along the way but you need it.
"It's a nice feeling for sure."
The ageless veteran, 46, said it was nice to win alongside Murphy, describing him as a "terrific cricketer".
Murphy, who is busy preparing for his club's division one grand final showdown against Cobden on Saturday, where he will be looking for his 12th premiership for the Bulls, said winning the top award for the first time was an "honour".
The current Bulls president finished second in the competition for runs, slamming on four half-centuries at the top-of-the-order alongside his position as wicket-keeper.
"It's probably a bit of a surprise, I sort of felt like I've probably had better years but it was good to win it," he said.
"It's always nice to achieve those individual things, but I'd happily swap it for a premiership flag.
"It is an honour to win and be recognised by the umpires, being a keeper it is a bit more difficult, not being classed as an all-rounder and not being in the limelight.
"To finally win one, it is a great feeling and an honour for sure."
Murphy, who has been on the opposition side of Baker for decades, says the Bookaar legend continues to lead the way across the league.
"He's just such a smart cricketer and so consistent. Just so dangerous with the bat so it was nice to win it with him," he said.
