Businessman admits disturbing protected Indigenous land for beach access

The disturbance of protected Indigenous land by a Warrnambool businessman in order to access a Port Fairy beach caused significant distress to the Aboriginal community, a court has heard.
The parcel of land, which extends from the Princes Highway to the coast line, was purchased by former Warrnambool pharmacist Lindsay Monaghan in the early 2000s with plans to later build his retirement home.
Part of the land was protected under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006 due to the presence of an Indigenous midden - a shell mound built up over hundreds and often thousands of years as a result of countless meals of shellfish.
Middens provide valuable information about Indigenous hunting and gathering practices.
In 2021 Mr Monaghan engaged another person to construct a walking track up and along the sand dune in order to access the beach, causing harm or likely harm to the site.
He pleaded guilty to a single charge under the Act in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 14, 2024.
His lawyer Kiernan Celestina said the offending was not intentional and that Mr Monaghan was unaware at the time of the site's significance.
John Clarke, who is cultural landscapes general manager with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, said when harm occurred to Country it had a "collective detrimental psychological effect" on the Indigenous community.
"Harm is a reminder to Aboriginal peoples of the ongoing violence and colonisation," he wrote in a victim impact statement.
"The harm is considered by the Eastern Maar as either wholly or in part an erasure of our connection with our ancestors and more alienation from land."
Mr Clarke said their concerns were also elevated due to a burial site associated with the midden, which was documented in 1975 and registered as an Aboriginal place in 1987.
"It can not be (overstated) the negative emotional impacts harm to our cultural heritage has on our community," he said.
A prosecutor for the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Region said Mr Monaghan applied to local council in the early 2000s for approval to build within coastal shrub scrub.
But he said when shell remains were found it was recommended no vegetation clearance occur without agreement from Indigenous cultural heritage representatives.
He said a further archaeological assessment was conducted the following year.
Then on November 12, 2021 a complaint was made following the sighting of real estate drone footage that was online and showed ground disturbance on the east side of the 10-hectare site.
The prosecutor said an authorised officer attended on November 19 that year and Mr Monaghan admitted he did not seek consent to disturb the land.
Mr Monaghan's lawyer said his client commissioned a report in 2004 but never received it, only a summary document which he had since lost.
He said another report was then drafted but never finalised after the author made an error in his GPS equipment and the data couldn't be relied upon.
"Ultimately the development proposal was abandoned and the hopes of the house went along with it," Mr Celestina said.
He said the Indigenous presence on the land which was disturbed decades later was not disputed but Mr Monaghan was certainly not aware of its significance at the time.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge accepted the offending was not deliberate but said the midden was something of "great significance" to the Indigenous community both culturally and spiritually.
He said Mr Clarke had explained in his impact statement the relationship between Indigenous people and land being akin to a family relationship.
"That harm to the land is something that affects them just as profoundly," Mr Lethbridge said.
"There is a very strong public policy to say those areas must be protected and that any harm or potential harm to those areas needs to be denounced."
The court heard a character reference noted Mr Monaghan was "deeply upset" to have caused First Nations people distress.
In sentencing the magistrate said he had considered the man's age, lack of criminal history, previous good character and charity work.
Mr Monaghan was placed on an adjourned undertaking for 12 months with a condition he pay $2500 to the court fund, which is dispersed back into the local community.
If the undertaking is successfully completed the charge will be dismissed.
The court heard there was limited case law (the judicial decisions from previous cases) in relation to charges laid under the Aboriginal Heritage Act.
The magistrate said while he'd dealt with a more aggravating case on the Mornington Peninsula it appeared the offence was "thankfully fairly rare".
