Dream of building a new home slipping out of reach as costs soar

The state and federal government need to step in to help reduce the cost of building a house, according to a Warrnambool business owner.
Builder Stephen O'Keefe said a perfect storm of factors had resulted in the cost to build a new home increasing by 25 per cent in the past five years.
He said that meant a house that would have once cost about $500,000 would now cost more than $620,000 to build.
"A new build we re-quoted a couple of years ago increased 14 per cent in just under 12 months," Mr O'Keefe said.
"The good news is costs are stabilising and material availability is good but when we had inflation running at about 8 per cent per annum, significant labour shortages across construction and manufacturing and increases in business insurance and fuel costs, it's easy to see where the cost increases have come from," Mr O'Keefe said.
He said the rising costs could lead to difficult conversations with potential clients.
Mr O'Keefe, who has 40 years experience in the industry, said he believed both levels of government needed to do more to address the situation.
"The challenges for most of us is we are battling the multiple layers of bureaucracy we face every day, which also adds to the bottom-line cost."
Mr O'Keefe said the state and federal government needed to review taxes to help bring costs down.
He also hopes more is done to promote building as a career path.
Mr O'Keefe, who employs three full-time and two part-time employees, said he was very keen to help teach the next generation of builders.
"We are fortunate to have a remarkable team who produce awesome work and have been utilising the VCAL program to foster new talent into our business to possibly take on an apprenticeship in future," he said.
"I would like to see the technical school concept revisited with more emphasis on trade skills with the relevant maths, science and humanities subjects to compliment a career path in trades.
"Construction trades can be a very rewarding carer for young people, where else can you see the fruits of your labour last for generations."
Warrnambool will be home to a new tech school in 2026.
