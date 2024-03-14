Urgent action needed: City has no affordable private rentals, report reveals

The state government needs to fast track building more social housing properties in Warrnambool, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
She said it was extremely concerning the state government's affordable lettings by local government area report revealed there were no properties in Warrnambool that met that criteria for some time.
The report reveals that since December 2022, there have been no affordable properties.
The last time a property was deemed affordable in Warrnambool was in September 2022 - when one property was affordable.
In the two quarters prior to that there were no affordable properties, while in December 2021 two were affordable.
"The government has at their disposal the lever to pull to release land, fast track building permits and get homes built tomorrow," Ms Britnell said.
She said she was concerned a state government spokesperson told her this week there were no social housing homes being built in the city.
"It's so disgraceful that this issue has existed for so long and I've been told by the Department of Housing that there are no homes being built locally," Ms Britnell said.
She said she had asked the state government on a number of occasions to update the priority housing wait list.
"The government are deliberately hiding from the community the situation we're in," Ms Britnell said.
Her comments came after it was revealed a family had been living in a motel since February because they had been told by the state government there were no social housing properties available in Warrnambool.
Doug Bowen and his children Nova, who is in a wheelchair, and Archie have been living in a motel since February.
Mr Bowen said he was disappointed the state government hadn't helped him find a suitable home for his family.
He said he was extremely grateful the community had banded behind him and his family but it shouldn't be up to members of the public to help him find an affordable home.
The highest number of affordable properties in Warrnambool, according to the report, was in September 2014 when there were 10.
There were no affordable properties in the Southern Grampians Shire, Moyne Shire, Glenelg Shire and Corangamite Shire in the December 2024 quarter.
The report revealed the Regional Rent Index (RRI) increased by 1.3 per cent in the December quarter, while in the 12 months to December 2023, the RRI increased by 4.8 per cent.
A state government spokeswoman said it was investing record amounts to increase the supply of housing.
"Under the historic $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, we are on track to deliver at least 12,000 new social and affordable homes for Victorians," the spokeswoman said.
"Twenty-five per cent of these homes will be delivered in regional Victoria - an investment of $1.25 billion.
"In the Warrnambool local government area, more than $67 million has already been invested through the Big Housing Build and other social housing programs to create 134 new homes, 22 of which have been completed.
"We're investing a further $1 billion in a Regional Housing Fund to deliver more than 1300 new homes across regional Victoria. The new homes will include a mix of social and affordable housing - and we're working with councils, regional partnerships, and local communities to determine the right mix of stock and locations for each region."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.