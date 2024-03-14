Meth found in secret bedside drawer during police raid

A Colac woman in her mid 30s will be charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a raid at her home on Thursday morning, March 14.
Detective Senior Constable Robert Ashton, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said investigators and uniform officers executed a search warrant at a Colac address on Thursday morning.
He said about 12 grams of what is suspected of being methamphetamine was located in a bedroom drawer secreted in the bottom of a bedside cabinet.
The woman was arrested and is expected to be charged with trafficking and possessing meth.
She is likely to be bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court during May in relation to the drugs, which have a potential street value of $6000.
Detective Senior Constable Ashton requested that anyone with information about illicit drug activities contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
