'We're rapt': Experienced goal kicker returns to club in major boost

A former runner-up in the Maskell Medal who won a premiership at Hampden league level is set to return this season to bolster his club's forward line.
Stephen Staunton will return to Terang Mortlake in 2024 after spending the past three seasons at Springbank in the Central Highlands where he kicked 128 goals from 35 matches.
The experienced campaigner, who was runner-up in the 2015 Maskell and represented the league at interleague level on numerous occasions, caps off a strong off-season of recruiting for the Lewy Taylor-coached Bloods.
"We're rapt with how it unfolded. He's played a fair bit of footy at the Bloods and has been away for a fair bit but he's training really, really well which is good to see," Taylor told The Standard.
"He's not just a good player to bring back to the club, but a good person and he can still contribute at a high level."
Taylor said he expected the forward to add a different dimension to an exciting attacking mix.
"He definitely provides us with something different, he'll slot in quite nicely up forward from what we've seen of him," he said.
The Bloods have also landed Xavier Moloney, VFL player Nick Shipley, brothers Ryan and Leo O'Connor as well as Fred Beasley, Jacob Moloney and Zeke Reeves all joining the Bloods.
Taylor said Beasley and Reeves, who joined from the Warrnambool and District league, were improving every week.
"Those guys, they haven't missed a session, they've bought in really well," he said.
"You can see when they started they were invested. Zeke is one that has come a long way, the improvement is plain to see which is exciting."
The former Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan, who played 124 AFL games, said there was an exciting vibe around the club heading into its round one clash against Camperdown.
"This off-season has been positive with the guys we've brought in and what we already had so we're happy enough," he said.
"We've been lucky, touch wood, the guys are in shape, healthy and training really well. We've been lucky with the training which is good."
The 29-year-old said he was hopeful of pushing to play in the opening round on April 6.
"I'm hoping to (play), the recovery is going well enough. I just want to make sure I'm ready to go, but that's the plan but we'll see how I go," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.