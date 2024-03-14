Deakin graduates land dream roles after completing degrees in Warrnambool

Two Deakin university students have landed dream roles after graduating with degrees.
Minami Hokama, who is originally from Japan, completed a nursing degree and is working in aged care in Warrnambool.
The 30-year-old had worked as a nurse in Japan for two years before deciding to travel to Australia on a working visa.
She was working at Midfield Meat when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"COVID hit during my time at Midfield, and I was not able to move or travel so I stayed since I had my partner with me," she said.
She said the two fell in love with the city.
"I loved my life here and decided to go back into nursing at Deakin," Ms Hokama said.
She sad the course was challenging but very enjoyable.
"The course was very practical, which was surprising.
"It was very different from the Japanese course but it helped me to consolidate my knowledge."
Ms Hokama said she and her partner River now called Warrnambool home.
"My partner and I are both enjoying our life here in Warrnambool," she said.
"Whenever we come back from a holiday or even a small trip to Melbourne, it feels like we are back home. I guess it's our second home town."
Ms Hokama said she would recommend the course to other people looking to get into nursing.
She said there was a lot of support available.
"The Warrnambool campus may not be as big as other campuses, but you will find a lot of great people to help you," Ms Hokama said.
She said she was extremely grateful to the staff and lecturers who had supported her as well as classmates who had motivated her through the challenging times.
Tom Mott graduated with a Bachelor of Environmental Science.
The 21-year-old said he always had a keen interest in the environment.
He said he had also wanted a hands-on career.
Mr Mott has landed a job in Bussleton in Western Australia working with Offshore Environmental.
The company works with a number of mines to conduct flora and fauna studies at areas which are earmarked for development.
He has been working in the role for a number of months and has been involved in fauna spotting at a site.
Mr Mott said he enjoyed the course and particularly enjoyed going out on the university's research boat.
He said Warrnambool was a great place to live.
"The beaches there are very good to learn how to surf and I played footy at Allansford," he said.
Mr Mott recommended the course.
"I wanted to do something hands-on and know I was having a positive impact on the environment," he said.
The two were among 84 students who graduated from Deakin University's Warrnambool campus at a ceremony at the Lighthouse Theatre on Thursday.
Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said graduation ceremonies were one of the most exciting days on the university's calendar.
"We congratulate Minami and Tom on their respective degrees in two of our most popular courses of nursing and marine Science and we are confident that they will have very successful careers going forward with their Deakin degrees," Mr McCosh said.
"All staff from Deakin are immensely proud of all our graduates.
"We always look forward to seeing each of them walk across the stage to receive their degrees on graduation day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.