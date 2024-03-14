The Standard
Long locks lopped off for a cause close to Sarah's heart

By Jenny McLaren
Updated March 15 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 9:07am
Annie and Sarah Pender at Miller & Mane Hair in Timboon. Sarah chopped off her waist-length locks for the World's Greatest Shave initiative. Picture by Sean McKenna
LITTLE Annie Pender has dealt with more than most in her short six years of life.

