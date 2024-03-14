Long locks lopped off for a cause close to Sarah's heart

LITTLE Annie Pender has dealt with more than most in her short six years of life.
Losing her hair a couple of times during two years of treatment to beat life-threatening blood cancer was just one of the side-effects the tiny Portland battler endured.
Annie is now cancer-free and enjoying her first year of school, but her aunt Sarah Pender has taken a very personal stand to help others who are facing the same fight.
On Thursday the 39-year-old Timboon woman watched her waist-length locks fall to the hairdresser's floor for the World's Greatest Shave.
Cheering her on for her first full cut in three years was her biggest supporter, Annie.
It's taken a couple of years to build up the courage, but Ms Pender said losing her hair was a small sacrifice to make for a cause close to her heart.
"It's nice to give back to a cause that gave so much to Annie and her family," she said.
The World's Greatest Shave is held each March by the Leukaemia Foundation to fund blood cancer research and support. Participants can choose to shave, cut or colour their hair.
The supermarket assistant manager is hoping that her locks will be transformed into a wig for other cancer patients who lose their hair to chemotherapy.
Ms Pender had had already raised $1432 before Thursday's cut at Timboon's Miller & Mane Hair Co, well above her $560 goal. She thanked salon owner Caz Miller for donating her time to the cause.
Annie, who is the eldest of Ms Pender's brother Thomas Pender and his partner Shauni Morrissey's three children, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2020, shortly before her third birthday. Her brother and sister, twins Max and Nellie, were just one at the time.
She spent that first Christmas in hospital at The Royal Children's in Melbourne where she had much of her treatment over the next two years.
Ms Pender said while her niece was now cancer free, she had unfortunately contracted meningitis during treatment, leaving her with a mild acquired brain injury.
Neighbouring Cooriemungle dairy farmer Nathan Gillingham is taking the cancer fund-raiser one step further.
The 24-year-old is shaving his head completely, although not for the first time.
Mr Gillingham, who lost his mother Julie Gillingham to cancer in 2013, was just 18 and still in school at Timboon P-12 when he first faced the razor in 2018.
His long brown locks haven't been near a hairdresser in the six years since, so he reckoned it was time to face up again and raise some money for a good cause.
"I didn't look after it, so it's got to go," he said, although stressing that his facial hair is off-limits.
At last count he was well past the half-way mark towards his $1000 fund-raising goal.
Just when and who does the honours for him will depend on whether his cricket team is successful in this weekend's grand final.
Mr Gillingham's Heytesbury-Princetown Storm meet Boorcan Dragons in Saturday's Division 3 showdown.
A win to the Storm will likely mean the shave will be raffled off during the after-party that night.
A loss will give him another week's grace with the shave set down for March 24.
Cancer has been a big presence in Mr Gillingham's life since he was just six years old when his mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer.
A brain tumour ultimately claimed her life when he was 13.
To donate to Mr Gillingham or Ms Pender, follow the links at either:
