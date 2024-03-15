Family facing prospect of homelessness offered short-term home by generous community member

A generous community member has offered a home for Doug Bowen and his two children to stay in.
Mr Bowen and his children Nova, 8, who is in a wheelchair, and seven-year-old Archie have been living in a motel since February.
He has been on the waiting list for social housing for four years but he has been told by the state government there are no suitable homes available.
The family will move into the home in a couple of weeks but Mr Bowen said he still wanted to secure a social housing property.
"It means the world to us that the public is stepping up," Mr Bowen said.
"It will be a lot better than a motel - there will be more room for the kids."
However, Mr Bowen is still desperate to secure a social housing property because he said he could not afford to pay for a private rental.
"It's the public who are stepping up, not the government," he said.
"I never wanted or expected someone from the public to do this for us.
"It's been a constant handball from different services and there have been different excuses."
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the state government needed to provide Mr Bowen a suitable home as a matter of urgency.
Ms Britnell said she had been told by a housing department spokesperson there were no suitable properties available in Warrnambool.
She said she asked whether any were being built and asked about a specific property in Crawley Street and was told it was "being disposed".
"They told me nothing is being built," Ms Britnell said.
"The government has a specific role to play here. The government needs to offer the security of rent controlled housing that only a government can offer.
"The Bowen family is a prime example of of why we have such a system - it's as simple as that."
Ms Britnell said the Warrnambool community had been incredibly generous with its support of the Bowen family.
But she said the state government had let them down.
"We're very lucky to have a great community but what it says is the government hasn't been doing what it's required to do for the last decade.
"It hasn't been looking at and understanding the needs of the growing population that it has encouraged.
"We are now in a situation where we have no homes."
Ms Britnell said the state government had failed to provide answers to simple questions such as how long should Mr Bowen expect to wait for social housing property.
"A department rep said there is no house available and they can't give me a time frame," she said.
"They can't even tell me how many people have been on the waiting list for four years like Doug."
A Homes Victoria spokesman previously told The Standard the department was working with the family to find them a home.
"We have been working hard to find a long-term housing option for the family, however there are currently no social housing properties that meet the family's specific needs in Warrnambool," the spokesman said.
"The family's application is on the priority list of the Victorian Housing Register and we'll continue to explore all avenues to find them a suitable home.
"Across Warrnambool, more than $67 million has been invested under the Big Housing Build and other social housing programs, with 22 new homes completed and construction of another 112 homes under way."
