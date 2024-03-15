The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Family facing prospect of homelessness offered short-term home by generous community member

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell celebrates the good news with Doug Bowen and his children Nova, 8, and Archie, 7. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell celebrates the good news with Doug Bowen and his children Nova, 8, and Archie, 7. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A generous community member has offered a home for Doug Bowen and his two children to stay in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.