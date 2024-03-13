'Got a really good crop of players': Coach bullish ahead of season opener

Warrnambool Seahawks mentor Shane Smith says a new-look group is excited by the challenge of spending the first few Big V rounds on the road as it seeks a winning start to the season on Sunday.
The division one men have finalised preparations for the season opener against Warrandyte, with the first-year coach and highly experienced campaigner bullish about how the group would go.
The Seahawks have a fresh 20-player squad with a strong mixture of youth and experience ready to roll with Rupert Morley, Josh Miller and Dom Occhipinti some of the players set to debut at Big V level for the team.
Smith, who replaced Alex Gynes in the top role this season and has a wealth of coaching experience, said there was a stack of talent on the roster this season.
"Quite often we don't get the benefit of these younger guys coming through for a few reasons so we're lucky we've got a really good crop of players coming through this season," he said.
"It gives us a really great chance to really compete now and into the future which is exciting.
"We're full strength (for round one) and ready to go, which is exciting. We've had a really good pre-season, defence will obviously be a big thing for us all season, we've really focused on that and I think we're just excited to play together as a team."
Smith said import, Southern Californian Kester Ofoegbu had settled into Warrnambool nicely and would have an instant impact while Ollie Bidmade was a standout across pre-season and looms like having another excellent season.
The Seahawks face a tricky start to the year with the game against Warrandyte on Sunday and matches against RMIT Redbacks and Altona - both in Melbourne - to follow, before playing their first game at home in round four against Coburg on April 13.
"It's a challenge for any team let alone a young group being on the road but we've put a lot of things in place to put us in the right position and that's what we're aiming to do," Smith said.
"We're really looking forward to it actually."
Tip-off for Sunday's clash will be at 2pm.
