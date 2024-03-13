'Extremely grateful': Talented dual-sport athlete soaks in experience

Talented dual-sport athlete Ethan Boyd barely has time to blink as he quickly adjusts and readies himself to switch into football mode.
The 19-year-old from Warrnambool, now living and studying in Melbourne, has just come off his maiden Victorian Premier Cricket season with Fitzroy-Doncaster, where he featured in both a first XI and second XI final.
Boyd, who came through the ranks at Warrnambool and District club Allansford-Panmure, snared 17 wickets in his first season at Schramms Reserve playing between the first and second grades.
He admitted the opportunity to play a cut-throat first XI final, an eventual four-wicket loss to Richmond was a welcome surprise but a vital learning experience for his game.
"With the uncertainty at the start of where I'd be playing at the start of the season, to get the opportunity to play cricket at probably the highest level of club cricket, I'm extremely grateful," he said.
"It was a bit of a shock (playing a first XI final) in my first season but I'm really happy with it. We were unfortunate with a few injuries with our bowlers so it opened up the opportunities to me with the red ball.
"Leading into finals I had a good understanding of my role in my team and playing an elimination final, it's a big step-up. It can get taken away from you at any moment, every ball counts.
"It makes you hungrier for the next opportunity, to come up short probably as a club is a real eye opener and it shows how hard finals are to get to but it drives us and makes us hungrier as a club."
But he will now quickly turn his attention to his football where he will play for Banyule in the Northern league under former Essendon midfielder Ricky Dyson while training with Carlton's VFL program.
The utility, who played 15 senior matches for Warrnambool in the Hampden league last season, including winning an under 18 flag with the club, said he was feeling hungry to lock down a spot at senior level at his new club.
He added he was hopeful of cracking in at some stage at VFL level under former Brisbane Lions star Luke Power who is coach of Carlton.
"I'm really looking forward to it this year," he said.
"It's exciting to play a new league of football and enter a new environment too, that's probably what excites me the most."
He said he was still content playing a high standard of both cricket and football and wouldn't rush any decision on which sport he would potentially prefer down the track.
"With the environment I'm in, both coaches, Matt Bremner at Fitzroy and Ricky (Dyson) have been really supportive of me," he said.
"I want to see how far I can go in both sports, I'm only 19 so I won't rush or decide one or the other at the moment."
