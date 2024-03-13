The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Extremely grateful': Talented dual-sport athlete soaks in experience

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 14 2024 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford-Panmure product Ethan Boyd has finished his first season in Victorian Premier Cricket for Fitzroy-Doncaster. Picture by Sean McKenna
Allansford-Panmure product Ethan Boyd has finished his first season in Victorian Premier Cricket for Fitzroy-Doncaster. Picture by Sean McKenna

Talented dual-sport athlete Ethan Boyd barely has time to blink as he quickly adjusts and readies himself to switch into football mode.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.