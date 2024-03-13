What should happen with Port Fairy's railway goods shed? Have your say

External restoration works on Port Fairy's 1890s-era railway goods shed are complete with the council now searching for ideas on its future use.
A public consultation process is underway which would provide an opportunity for the community to share its ideas for the use of the building and potentially additional upgrades with Moyne Shire Council.
Mayor Ian Smith said two drop-in sessions would be held as well as focus groups and one-on-one discussions with stakeholders.
"We've completed the exterior restoration and it's been great to see the shed have some use already, now we want to look to the future and determine how the space can be best used," he said.
"This work won't undo or replace any of the other consultations that have happened, it will simply provide an opportunity to share up-to-date ideas and vision for the future use of the goods shed and to hopefully spark renewed discussion and interest."
The building recently hosted its first community event in more than 50 years during Port Fairy's December Twilight Market.
Until then, the building had laid dormant and fallen into disrepair since the closing of the railway line to Port Fairy in the late 1970s.
Cr Smith said the drop-in sessions would be held on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 from 10am-12pm at the council office on the corner of Cox and Princes Street in Port Fairy.
"If you're not able to make those sessions, there is a survey on Engage Moyne, where you can share your thoughts and ideas," he said.
"A number of focus groups are also planned with key stakeholders across a range of areas including economic development, history and heritage through to youth and we can arrange one-on-one conversations as well."
