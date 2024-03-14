'It's such a busy precinct': Another Warrnambool roundabout gets a makeover

Work on a $206,000 upgrade to a dangerous Warrnambool roundabout will start next week.
The roundabout will be made larger to help slow traffic as well as larger traffic islands, pavement upgrades, improved pram crossings, and sharrows on approaches.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said that he was pleased to see work about to commence.
"It's such a busy precinct, especially around school times, so we're really happy to have been able to secure funding from the Australian Government to be able to improve safety in the area," he said.
"We want to encourage more kids to be able to walk to school, and creating a safer intersection that's easier to get through whether you're walking or riding is an important part of that.
"This, along with the pedestrian crossing installed on Queens Road opposite AquaZone were highlighted in the Botanic Precinct Local Area Traffic Management Plan - a plan which council developed along with residents, schools and businesses in the area."
The upgrade is expected to be finished by the end of April.
Motorists can expect delays while work is under way, with the intersection to operate under the direction of traffic controllers.
Outside of work hours the intersection will re-open with a reduced speed limit.
