The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's such a busy precinct': Another Warrnambool roundabout gets a makeover

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 14 2024 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dangerous intersection that will finally be upgraded.
The dangerous intersection that will finally be upgraded.

Work on a $206,000 upgrade to a dangerous Warrnambool roundabout will start next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.