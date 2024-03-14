A true classic, ready for its next chapter

Independently set among peaceful and private established gardens with views of the Hopkins River and ocean, this mid-century home is on the market for the first time in 46 years.
Built in 1974 and one of renowned local architect's Tag Walter's later designs, this authentic home is a time capsule full of original features, such as a large entrance foyer, high ceilings, clean lines, minimal aesthetic and walls of glass creating a seamless link to the garden.
The modernist style is a fantastic blank canvas for the keen renovator and decorator.
As selling agent Christine Steere points out, it's not everyday you're lucky enough to find a mid-century classic - and even better, one that is largely original.
"Multiple buyers will be vying to call this one home, as it has stood the test of time and in many ways, is ideally suited to modern life," she says. "The open spaces and way of living has remained well tuned to the way we currently live."
Set on approximately 2622 square metres, a statement entrance has a sweeping private driveway to the huge front door, with a tandem garage with handy cellar/workshop area.
Strategically positioned to take in commanding views of the Hopkins River from the kitchen and terrace, it has an excellent family floorplan, with the kitchen serving as an anchor to both the lounge/dining and the large entertaining deck.
Three generous bedrooms located on the east side of the home. The main bedroom has built-in robes and overlooks the terrace.
The second bedroom also has built-in robes, while the huge third bedroom has an ensuite and original vertical timber wall panelling.
A dedicated den is located off the living zone, ideal for those that work from home or as a convenient guest bedroom.
The spacious grounds are dotted with mature cypress hedges, plane and fruit trees, and a Norfolk Island pine.
A combination of flat and gently sloping grounds, the huge property provides space and privacy, and was a nature play wonderland for the children of the 1970s who were lucky enough to live here.
As with other great local Tag Walter homes, this home is not only a private retreat on a beautiful secluded block, but a revered design, ready for a new custodian to take pride in celebrating.
