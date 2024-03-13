'It's a great honour': Why famous trainer will miss prestigious May carnival

CHAMPION trainer Gai Waterhouse will wear a different hat to promote a major race carnival overseas in May.
Waterhouse has developed a soft spot for Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival and her popularity among the locals is incredible with Australia's most famous face in racing never knocking back a chat or a photo at the carnival.
However, American racing have recognised the marketing skills of the multiple Group 1 winning trainer which will see her miss Warrnambool's carnival and instead she will be in Lexington for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks as its ambassador on May 3 and 4.
Waterhouse exclusively told The Standard she was disappointed to be missing this year's Warrnambool Carnival but hoped to have runners in some of the races.
"I love going to Warrnambool but unfortunately I'll be in Lexington for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks this year," the two-time Melbourne Cup winning trainer said.
"It's a great honour to be asked to be the ambassador for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks. It's just nice to be asked. This year sees the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and that will make for a huge race day.
"I've been to Lexington on three occasions before but never to a race meeting so it's going to be exciting, especially to such an iconic race meeting like the Kentucky Derby."
Waterhouse, who trains in partnership with Adrian Bott, made her first visit to a Warrnambool May Carnival in 2013 and has won a handful of races including the 2016 Brierly Steeplechase with Valediction. She said she was undecided which runners they would have at this year's carnival.
"We're still working out which runners we'll have there," she said. "I would love to think we'll have a few jumpers but we'll have a clearer idea in a few weeks."
This year's Warrnambool May Carnival is on April 30, May 1 and 2.
