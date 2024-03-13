Thirty-year plan to make one town an agricultural powerhouse finalised

Revisions have been made and fears allayed in a finalised 30-year plan to develop a business park in Camperdown.
Corangamite Shire Council has finalised its Camperdown Production Precinct Masterplan which provides a blueprint for the long-term growth and management of the industrial estate.
The 45-hectare industrial area on Old Geelong Road just out of town was introduced to combat critically low land supply in 2022.
The plan also aims to address the infrastructure limitations the precinct is facing.
Seven submissions were made on the draft document during public consultation in December 2023 to January 2024, prompting revisions which were adopted by councillors at their ordinary monthly meeting.
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said it'd "been a long time coming" for the project which began in 2012.
"It's really great to see the Camperdown Precinct Masterplan come forward," she said.
"It's sorely needed in Camperdown and it's also designed to capture opportunities for the town and wider shire ... this has developed a planned approach in the creation of a quality business park which we've received substantial support for.
"It should attract future business and industry, funding and investment and support for existing industry to the benefit of Corangamite Shire via job creation, value-add for local products and support for our important food and fibre sector."
Some of the concerns raised during public consultation included possible impact on residential amenity including dust and noise, as well as issues with odour and whey discharge during dairy factory operations.
Council documents note the location of the precinct would minimise any disruption to residential areas and the plan also recommended truck movement be limited on Depot Road to avoid residential areas.
It said detailed amenity issues were considered at a planning permit stage, including odour and industrial runoff.
Other suggestions included declaring a site of Aboriginal significance on Timboon Creek, north of the precinct. Council documents noted the site was outside the precinct plan boundary and the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation had been engaged with.
Other concerns were accepted and prompted revisions to the plans, including relocating the proposed wetland further north of the site and potentially outside the precinct boundary to allow for more land to be developed.
That request was discussed with Colliers Engineering which agreed that the relocation of the proposed wetland would be beneficial to the masterplan, avoiding identified areas of native vegetation and providing more space for water management.
It would also address some of the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action's concerns about co-locating future detention basins with the existing mapped wetlands. The proposed detention basins' location would however be indicative and subject to further detailed design.
A further request to reduce the 50-metre landscape setback along Old Geelong Road to 10 metres was also accepted.
