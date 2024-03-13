The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shire wants to extend 'very successful' library partnership for upgrades

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 13 2024 - 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein is a big supporter of the shared library service and wants to extend the partnership with Moyne.
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein is a big supporter of the shared library service and wants to extend the partnership with Moyne.

Extending the Corangamite-Moyne shared library service will provide the security needed to make it even more successful, a councillor says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.