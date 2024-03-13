Shire wants to extend 'very successful' library partnership for upgrades

Extending the Corangamite-Moyne shared library service will provide the security needed to make it even more successful, a councillor says.
It comes as Corangamite Shire councillors indicated their intention to extend the partnership with Moyne Shire for another three years at an ordinary monthly meeting.
The shared management model began in July 2022 and was due to expire in June 30, 2025. Notice one year prior is required for extensions or otherwise.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said entering into a further three-year agreement would help council officers consider further study into more opportunities for the library corporation.
"This is a very sensible way forward," she said.
"It's only good for the service. Eighteen months in we're seeing great, increasing memberships and that's maintained. It's a much-loved service by Corangamite residents.
"There are opportunities to improve the library service into the future so with this security we can see this happen."
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady agreed with Cr Gstrein, noting Moyne Shire must also express its intention for an agreement.
"It certainly has been a very great working relationship with Moyne," she said.
"It's going very successfully as the report has outlined, so it does make sense to continue with that relationship."
A 12-month review released in August showed the annual number of visits to libraries across Corangamite Shire had increased by 35 per cent while loans increased by 19 per cent since the shared service model commenced.
Program attendance also more than doubled in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22.
