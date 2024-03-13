Tasty Plate participant puts hand up to help others after cafe closure

Warrrnambool's Simon Ridgwell is helping people in need after the sudden closure of Tasty Plate.
Mr Ridgwell was one of 14 NDIS participants affected by the closure.
He has now joined the team at Western District Food Share, where he volunteers each Wednesday.
He also helps out at Loved and Shared, which provides parents with donated nursery items and children's goods.
Western District Food Share executive officer Amanda Hennessy said Mr Ridgwell was a great asset to the team.
"He's doing a really good job," Ms Hennessy said.
She said he was fitting in well and was completing general warehouse duties, helping to pack bags of firewood that raised funds for Food Share and helping sort and pack items at Loved and Shared.
Ms Hennessey said the organisation had a number of volunteers who had a disability.
She said it was extremely busy and welcomed new volunteers.
Ms Hennessy said there was a growing number of people experiencing hardship due to the rising cost of living.
"We're projecting a 12 per cent increase this year," she said.
Mr Ridgwell had worked at Tasty Plate catering and cafe since its inception.
His parents Helen and Richard Ridgwell, along with a number of community members, came up with the concept to give their son and other people with a disability a place to train for open employment.
Ms Ridgwell previously told The Standard her son was devastated by the closure.
He is now volunteering at Food Share, Loved and Shared and taking part in weekly cooking classes hosted by former Tasty Plate chefs Jaliya Wick and Deesha Perera.
The two invited participants to take part in the cooking classes to "keep up their skills" and socialise with former Tasty Plate participants.
Brandon Kerr, another former Tasty Plate participant has also been given a new opportunity.
He landed a part-time role at Country Life cafe, a job he loves.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool City Council is still seeking an operator for the cafe ran by Tasty Plate at the library.
"We are looking for someone to deliver a pre-made food and hot/cold beverage service which provides library visitors with a friendly, inclusive and relaxed reason to stay, socialise and belong in the 'heart' of the community," a post on the council's Facebook page states.
The tender applications close on March 22.
