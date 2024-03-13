Truck driver receives letter telling him licence suspended two weeks prior

A Macarthur truck driver says his livelihood was put at risk when he was unknowingly driving without a truck licence in January.
William Nield, 68, has diabetes and sleep apnea and has to get regular check-ups with specialists to ensure he can continue to drive safely.
Mr Nield said he was advised in October last year he needed to get reports from specialists to comply with the requirements of his truck licence.
However, he said he was unable to book an appointment with a diabetes specialist
That was despite repeated attempts to make an appointment in Warrnambool, Ballarat and Geelong.
"The earliest appointment I could get was in Warrnambool in May."
Mr Nield, who has been driving a truck since his early 20s, said he regularly drove to Melbourne and back.
He received a letter from VicRoads which was dated February 10 advising him his licence had been downgraded to a car licence on January 27.
Mr Nield said this was news to him and it meant he had been driving unlicenced for a number of weeks.
"Officially that's nearly a month that I had been driving around without a truck licence," he said.
Mr Nield said that meant he would have been uninsured if he had an accident during that time.
"It's a big worry," he said.
"That means everything I have worked for was at risk."
Mr Nield said he contacted VicRoads and asked for his licence to be reinstated to give him more time to see a specialist.
He said he was off the road for three weeks while he waited for that to happen.
Mr Nield said he was frustrated by the process.
"That's three weeks where I had to stop work," he said.
Mr Nield said he contemplated closing the business because "there's only so long people will wait".
He said the loss of three weeks' work came after he was off work for about six months last year when he had a hip replacement.
"I know I'm 68 but I would like to be able to work for a few more years," Mr Nield said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell spoke about Mr Nield's issue in parliament last week.
She said while she understood the need to ensure drivers were fit to drive, the timing of the letter put Mr Nield in a precarious situation.
"Imagine driving on the road for three weeks with a licence that has not expired, totally unaware that your licence has been cancelled by VicRoads without them notifying you," Ms Britnell said.
"Truck driver and freight business owner (Mr Nield) from south-west coast recently had his licence downgraded from a heavy vehicle licence to an ordinary car licence - and get this, he was not even told.
"He drives a truck, not a car. On February 16 William received a letter from VicRoads that was dated February 10. The letter stated that from 27 January his truck licence was suspended."
Ms Britnell said the letter advised Mr Nield his licence had been suspended "two weeks prior to the letter even being written".
"William has now suffered a loss of income due to VicRoads' incompetence and he has been unable to run his business and work as a truck driver," she said.
A VicRoads spokeswoman said it would be inappropriate to comment on a specific case.
However, the authority did advise VicRoads was responsible for ensuring that all drivers were fit to drive.
A person's licence will only be suspended if someone is assessed as medically unfit to drive, fails a driving assessment, does not provide a medical report upon request by the due date or refuses or fails to undergo a test, The Standard was told.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.