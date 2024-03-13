Joint winners: Champion duo crowned league's best of the best

Two of South West Cricket's greatest ever players and servants have tied for the 2023-24 association player of the year award.
Legendary duo Simon Baker from Bookaar and Dave Murphy from Pomborneit shared in the spoils after being crowned as joint division one player of the year at the league's award night on Wednesday, March 13 with 14 votes.
The pair, who are two of the most prolific batsmen in the competition's history, showed no signs of slowing down this season after equally dominant home-and-away seasons.
Baker, who has now won an astonishing five division one association player of the year titles across more than 350 division one matches and is one of country Victoria's finest players across the past two decades, led the competition for runs with 677 including two centuries and three half-centuries.
The beloved Pelican tied with Murphy, who won his first association player of the year award across a glittering career.
The current Bulls president finished second for runs, slamming on four half-centuries at the top-of-the-order alongside his position as wicket-keeper.
Murphy, who celebrated his 350th game for the club only a few weeks ago, will be front and centre on Saturday as he plays off for his 12th premiership for the Bulls when they take on Cobden in the division one grand final..
Heytesbury Princetown Storm young gun Ryan Mottram, meanwhile, has taken out the league's rising star award after an eye-catching campaign with bat and ball.
The teenager, who represented the league at country week level this season, played some excellent division one cricket for the Storm, scoring 350 runs and taking 14 wickets.
Full list of award winners:
Division one cricketer of year: David Murphy (Pomborneit) and Simon Baker (Bookaar) - 14 votes; Division one most runs: Simon Baker (Bookaar) - 677 runs; Division one most wickets: Nick Frith (Camperdown) - 32 wickets
SWC team of the year: Simon Baker (vice-captain) - Bookaar; David Murphy (wk) - Pomborneit; Tom Hunt - Heytesbury Princetown Storm; John Reed - Camperdown; Johno Benallack (captain) - Cobden; Matty Boyle - Cobden; Tharaka Sendanayake - Pomborneit; Tim Fitzgerald - Bookaar; Danussika Bandara - Pomborneit; Matt Harkin (Cobden); Nick Frith (Camperdown); Paul Vogels (Heytesbury Princetown Storm)
Rising star award (under 21): - Ryan Mottram - Heytesbury Princetown Storm; Country week 100 runs frames: Eddie Lucas (Bookaar); Lachie Green (Bookaar), Johno Benallack (Cobden); Representative Player of The Year (across country week and festival of cricket): James O'Neil (Camperdown)
Division two cricketer of the year: Luke Reynolds (Pomborneit) - 17 votes; Division two most runs: Stephen Fitzgerald (Bookaar) - 473 Runs; Division two most wickets: Michael Pegg (Cobden) and Scott Thompson (Heytesbury Princetown Storm) - 22 wickets
Division three cricketer of the year: Murray Ellerton (Ecklin) and Michael Carman (Boorcan) - 13 votes; Division three most runs: Murray Ellerton - 453 runs; Division three most wickets: Leigh Doak (HPCC) - 26 wickets
