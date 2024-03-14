'Who knows if we will be here or not next year': Dealers fear new car tax

Warrnambool car dealers are "extremely worried" about a new tax on car emissions as it puts a cloud over major expansion plans for one business.
A move to rezone farming land on Raglan Parade to make way for an expanded Warrnambool Automotive Group has been hailed a "positive step" for the city by councillors when they voted through a planning scheme amendment last week.
But the proposed new tax has already cast a shadow over the project.
Dealer principal Josh Dwyer said the plan "at this stage" was to still go ahead with the move to the site next to Bunnings but there was uncertainty because of the new tax.
Car dealers were "hugely worried", he said.
"If it goes through in its current form, who knows if we will be here or not next year," he said.
"It could drop the market by 30 per cent.
"It's a major concern."
New vehicle efficiency standards are expected to come into effect on January 1, 2025 which would impose an emissions ceiling on car makers, with brands forced to buy credits or pay a penalty if they exceeded that limit.
Mr Dwyer said all four Warrnambool car dealers met with federal member for Wannon Dan Tehan last week to air their concerns.
"In the current format of what they are trying to do, it's just not feasible for everyday people to be buying cars at the prices that they'll rise to as a result of those emissions standards that they're trying to implement," he said.
"It's not realistic. I'm not against doing it, I'm just against the time-frames and what they're trying to do in such a small time-frame.
"We just need to do something that's sustainable and achievable for all parties."
Mr Dwyer said car dealers were extremely worried.
"There'll be manufacturers that will pull out of the country if it goes ahead," he said.
"Everyone is extremely worried about it."
Councillors unanimously voted last week to send a planning scheme amendment for land with highway frontage next to Bunnings to the minister for approval.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said rezoning the land from farming to commercial use was consistent with the council's strategic direction for the area.
The move to relocate the business - which stocks Mazda, Subaru, Renault and SsangYong - came because it had outgrown the site it leases next to Woolworths in east Warrnambool.
But just when, and if, it will relocate was dependent on planning, and now the new tax.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the rezoning was an appropriate use of the land.
"It's important we look at this in a positive light," she said. "We want businesses to invest in the city and grow."
Mayor Ben Blain said it was great to see the planning amendment was being driven by private business, not council.
"To see the expansion and confidence in growth in Warrnambool for a business is really positive," he said.
"This planning scheme feeds into all the land around it... it's going to continue to grow out there.
"This is a really positive step for the city and the highway."
