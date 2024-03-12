Police seek footage after light coloured SUV seen when thefts happened

Koroit police are seeking any information in relation to theft from motor vehicles early last Sunday morning, March 10.
Senior Constable Brett Thornton said police were aware of a light coloured SUV circling around town on Sunday morning, with the occupants stopping and trying door handles of parked cars.
Vehicles that had been left unlocked had valuables located and stolen.
The SUV has been confirmed to be in Commercial Road, Spring Street and King Street areas between about 4am and 4.30am.
"Police are urging anyone who has had items stolen from their vehicles to report thefts if they have not so far done so," Senior Constable Thornton said.
"Anyone with any additional information, such as dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to contact Koroit police on 5565 8202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Vehicle owners have been reminded that the best way to avoid becoming a victim was to lock their vehicle and ensure any valuables were removed from their car or at least out of sight.
