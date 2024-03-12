'It just felt right': Love at first sight leads to six decades of marriage

Timboon's Graeme Gebert knew he wanted to marry his wife of 60 years the first day he met her.
The long-time resident said "it just felt right" to propose to wife Alison just six months after meeting.
"I saw her for the first time at a kitchen tea and I could've married her that day," he said.
The couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Mrs Gebert said the two never looked back, despite encountering many life challenges.
"We had a small wedding because money was scarce, then a months' honeymoon," she said.
"Graeme worked on a wheat farm and hardly had any time for holidays, so it was great to get away to the Gold Coast.
"We struck a few hard times, though. We were just married, on a wheat farm in '67 with three small children and our wheat crop was nil because of a bad drought.
"That was really tough going. It's been quite a journey with lots of different challenges in different places but we got through it all and we've stuck together."
Together the pair have four children who Mr Gebert suspected had planned a surprise celebration.
"They've only said they're taking us to Melbourne on Saturday for the weekend, but for what, we don't know," he said.
"I'm getting really excited, I don't know who's going to be there."
While they wait, Mrs Gebert said she would continue making pottery in her spare time while Mr Gebert would tend to the gardens.
