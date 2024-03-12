The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It just felt right': Love at first sight leads to six decades of marriage

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 13 2024 - 7:31am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon's Alison and Graeme Gebert will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 14. Picture by Anthony Brady
Timboon's Alison and Graeme Gebert will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 14. Picture by Anthony Brady

Timboon's Graeme Gebert knew he wanted to marry his wife of 60 years the first day he met her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.