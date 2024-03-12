South-west bakery's traditional meat pasties named best in Victoria

A popular south-west bakery has been crowned the winner of Victoria's best pastie.
Terang Country Bakery this month won the top gong for the traditional meat pastie category at the 2024 Victorian Baking Show, held in Bendigo.
Baker Brad Burkitt, who has been baking for 15 years, said it was a fantastic addition to the trove of trophies the business had already netted.
"It's a pretty prestigious award to win and we're very happy to bring it back to Terang," he said.
"We've been open for about seven years and have probably won about 20 awards over that time.
"There were about 150 bakeries which entered and 500 different pieces of product across all the different categories, but I think we won because we take the extra effort to roast the vegetables before we put them in.
"It's a chunky-style rather than traditional grated or mush veg-type pastie. It also comes down to the quality of the pastry, the thickness, everything's taken into consideration.
"Everyone at the bakery had a part in making that pastie".
He said there were other secrets to success.
"The secret is quality ingredients and a passion to pursue a better product," Mr Burkitt said.
"It was especially great this time because our apprentice Jake was with us and we sent him up to receive the award. It's great to see the future coming because I remember being in those shoes."
