'Great day at the office': Successful start to season for popular trainer

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell had three of the first four winners at his home track on Tuesday, March 12.
Purcell's winning run started with Crosshill in the open hurdle before Instigator survived a protest to take out the open steeplechase. Farag kept up the winning run in a high weight flat race over 3300 metres.
The Group 1 winning trainer said he's looking forward to the jumps season with plenty of confidence after the wins by Crosshill and Instigator.
"It's been a great day at the office," Purcell told The Standard.
"I was really happy with the run by Crosshill in the open hurdle. He's derived a lot of benefit out of running over hurdles last year. Crosshill will have a run on the flat before a jumps trial and he'll be ready to run in the Grand Annual Steeplechase.
"He looks like a real Annual horse. Instigator will have his next jumps start at either Hamilton or Pakenham in early April. I think the Brierly is an ideal race for him but we'll also put a nomination in for the Grand Annual.
"There's still a bit of water to go under the bridge before the big jumps races at the Warrnambool May Carnival but it's just great to see we're heading in the right direction."
Purcell said Farag may line up in jumps races at the end of the season.
"I think Farag is a handy type of stayer," he said. "We might run him in jumps race late in the season before looking at a race like the Jericho Cup at the end of the year."
Young jumps jockey Campbell Rawiller will spend time on the sidelines after a fall from Teofilo Star in the open hurdle. Rawiller suffered a suspected fractured left collarbone and was transported to Warrnambool's South West Healthcare following the fall from the short-priced favourite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.