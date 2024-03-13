Behind the stumps: 'Controlled aggression' the key ingredient for opener

An Allansford-Panmure opening batter who will be looking to carry his trademark aggressive nature into this weekend's cut-throat semi-final says it is a privilege to get the opportunity to be playing cricket at this time of the year.
Kade Parker will be front and centre in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one semi-final against Merrivale at Purnim, with a grand final spot on the line.
The vice-captain, who got the opportunity to captain a game for the first time this season in the Twenty20 Cup, is a dangerous player with bat in hand, coming into the blockbuster clash with a steady flow of runs next to his name.
Parker, who works as a farmer and played the majority of his cricket with Alvie in the Colac association before joining the Gators in season 2021-22, has scored four half-centuries this season in one of the most prolific opening partnerships in the league with skipper Shashan Silva.
He said he would back in his style on the finals stage alongside his captain, who provided a steadying influence out in the middle for his teammates.
"I try and play with controlled aggression, just don't miss out on opportunities to score but not just throw your wicket away," he said.
"I've done that a little bit this year but I think batting with Sash is really good for me, he tries to really control the batting in the middle.
"He's such an easy going guy out in the middle which makes it a lot easier for myself and the others to play their way."
After bringing in a host of handy recruits over the off-season, Parker said positive signs from within the club were obvious from the first training session, resulting in a top-of-the-table finish and 11 home-and-away wins from 15 matches.
"From the first training of the year and from my perspective when we first met Sash and a few of the new boys it's all felt pretty seamless," he said.
"All the boys, we're all like minded individuals and want the club to have as much success as possible through the grades."
Parker said the Purnim conditions suited their style of cricket but more importantly were just excited to be in the position they are in.
"The group is genuinely so excited to make the trek out to Purnim and get into a grand final and at the end of the day you always want to still be playing in March," he said.
"We tried to pick the best ground which suited our game and Purnim is that. They have great facilities, a lovely pitch and outfield so it'll be nice to get stuck into it on Saturday and Sunday."
He added a trio of gun spinners in Rommel Shahzad, Shiv Kumara and Simon Richardson, who have combined for 81 wickets this season gave the group a lot of confidence.
"It's a luxury to have Rom, Shiv and Richo. You know Richo will do absolutely everything to take wickets, he will throw it up and let it spin as much as possible,' he said.
"Then Shiv and Rom, they rarely bowl a bad bowl and keep going as long as possible."
Northern Raiders will celebrate a swag of premiership reunions when the club hosts its presentation night on Friday, March 22.
The Purnim-based club will honour two of their greatest ever teams in the now-defunct Grassmere association, with the 1973-74 A grade and 1983-84 Colts sides celebrating their 50-year and 40-year reunions respectively. Both sides were crowned premiers and champions in those seasons.
The club will also honour its Grassmere A grade premiership in 1983-84 and Purnim A grade One-Day Cup premiership in the same year.
Thirty-year reunions for the Grassmere B grade team, Purnim B grade One-Day Cup and Grassmere/M.Flat Colts will also be held, as well as 20-year reunions for the Grassmere B Grade and One-Day Cup and Grassmere Colts and a 10-year reunion for the Grassmere A grade One-Day Cup.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's women's representative team will get another chance to showcase its talents when it plays a match against Colac at Warrion Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
After a loss against Hamilton on February 4, the WDCA, coached by Jason Elliott, the team has made two changes with Mikaela Doran out injured and Lori Young unavailable.
Jess Quinlivan and Rachel Sabo have come into the team for the massive clash.
Finals venues have been locked in for this weekend's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one and division two semi finals as well as the division three and division four grand finals.
The division one clash between Allansford-Panmure and Merrivale will be played at Purnim Recreation Reserve, while Koroit's Jack Keane Oval will host the match between Port Fairy and Nestles.
The winner of both matches will advance to the grand final at Reid Oval on Saturday March 23 and Sunday March 24.
In division two, Hawkesdale plays Nirranda at Jones Oval in Warrnambool, while Noorat Terang and Koroit play at the Terang Cricket Ground.
The division three grand final on Saturday will be played at Mack Oval between Noorat Terang and Nirranda while the division four grand final between Russells Creek and Northern Raiders will be played at Victoria Park in Koroit.
