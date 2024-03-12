The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Is it time Warrnambool had its own chamber of commerce?

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 13 2024 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is it time Warrnambool had its own chamber of commerce?
Is it time Warrnambool had its own chamber of commerce?

Moves to re-form a Warrnambool business group will be given a boost with two free events, but just whether the city will revive a chamber of commerce will be subject to a vote.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.