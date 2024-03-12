Is it time Warrnambool had its own chamber of commerce?

Moves to re-form a Warrnambool business group will be given a boost with two free events, but just whether the city will revive a chamber of commerce will be subject to a vote.
There have been calls to create a chamber of commerce in Warrnambool, and the city council is gauging interest from the business community to see what appetite there is.
To facilitate discussions, the chief executive officers from two successful regional Victorian chambers of commerce will feature at free business breakfasts on March 26 and April 24.
Geelong Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeremy Crawford and Commerce Ballarat CEO Jodie Gillett will talk about the value and benefits of having a group to represent businesses and commerce.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said it was a great opportunity for local business operators and owners to find out what a contemporary chamber of commerce could do.
Mr Crawford heads a chamber that has been in existence for more than 170 years while Ms Gillett has led Commerce Ballarat since 2008 and along the way been awarded an Order of Australia medal for service to business in Ballarat.
"It's been several years since there was an active business representative group in Warrnambool so we're assessing the level of interest from local businesses in forming a new group," Cr Blain said.
Attendees will also be updated on the work done so far on forming a business representative group.
The council economic development and events manager Steve Hoy said the final step in this process would be a vote to see if there were enough passionate people to form an inaugural Warrnambool Business Representative Group committee.
"Input into the structure and objectives of a business representative group will also be sought," Mr Hoy said.
"Even if a business owner has not been involved in this process to date, it's not too late to get involved and share your thoughts."
The council has emphasised that should a chamber or similar group be formed that it would be a community- driven organisation.
At this stage, the council said it was facilitating a discussion about the setting up of a group and how it might be structured.
To register or find out more information, email ecodev@warrnambool.vic.gov.au.
The breakfast featuring Mr Crawford will be held on Tuesday, March 26 between 7.15am and 8.45am and the second featuring Ms Gillett on Wednesday, April 24 between 7.15am to 8.45am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.