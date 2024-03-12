Man's teeth knocked out in alleged carjacking involving knife, teenager

An accused teenager brandished a 20 centimetre-long knife and knocked out a man's front teeth during an alleged attempted carjacking.
Jesse Watson, 19, of Warrnambool, is accused of viciously assaulting the 54-year-old alleged victim who had agreed to give him a ride into central Warrnambool, and then the breakwater.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 12, 2024, charged with attempted carjacking, attempted armed robbery, and intentionally and recklessly causing injury.
The court heard the alleged victim drove an associate home on March 10, 2024, about 11pm and was approached on Raglan Parade by Mr Watson who asked for a lift.
The man agreed and drove the man to the breakwater at the southern end of Pertobe Road.
Mr Watson allegedly got out of the car but then returned and asked for the victim's car to go to Port Fairy.
When the owner of the car refused Mr Watson allegedly became aggressive.
Police allege he pulled out a 20 centimetre-long knife and held it in one hand while he used the other to punch the man to the face multiple times, causing his front teeth to be dislodged and blood to pour from his mouth.
The court heard the alleged assault left the victim in pain and shock.
Mr Watson allegedly told the victim he was going to take the car and kill him.
The victim, in a state of panic, told the teenager to get out, which he did.
He then fled the scene and called triple-zero for help.
The court heard Mr Watson was arrested walking in Warrnambool's central business district on March 11.
He refused to take part in an identification line-up but the court heard a palm print inside the car matched his DNA.
During a bail application police prosecutor Jacqui Joseph told the court the accused man pulled a "significant weapon" on a "stranger who was trying to do a good deed".
"He has informed the police that he is now terrified," she said.
Lawyer Kerry Schroeder, representing Mr Watson, said the evidence would be contested.
She said Mr Watson's palm print placed him in the rear of the car, rather than the front passenger seat where the allegations occurred.
She said the police summary also didn't outline the fact there was an associate of the victim inside the car at the time.
Ms Schroeder said Mr Watson was a teenager with no criminal history and any potential jail sentence would likely be served in a juvenile detention centre.
She said a youth facility was not available during pre-sentence detention and urged the court to bail her client.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Mr Watson was charged with an "alleged offence of significant viciousness using unwarranted violence against an innocent, unknown citizen".
But in determining the man's bail application he said he'd considered Mr Watson's youth, the availability of a bail support service and court orders put in place to protect the complainant.
Mr Watson was granted bail and will appear in court again in August for a committal mention hearing.
Police will need to serve the brief of evidence to defence by May 17.
