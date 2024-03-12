The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Record-breaking chef loves to make a splash

By Tim Auld
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:12pm
Warrnambool chef Robert King (left) with Brandon Kerr at Country Life. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool chef Robert King holds the swimming record over 25 metres at Hawkesdale's public pool for butterfly and breaststroke and would go on to play and compete in various other sports in Warrnambool, including football and cycling. King, who operates Country Life Takeaway in Fairy Street and the catering for City Memorial Bowls Club, goes Under the Auld Pump this week.

