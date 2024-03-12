Under the Auld Pump: Record-breaking chef loves to make a splash

I played junior footy with Hawkesdale in the under 17s. I'll be honest here I was an average player but was fortunate enough to have played in a junior premiership with the club in 1981. I moved to Warrnambool with work in 1986 and played footy down at Merrivale. I played a fair few games in the reserves but only a handful of games in the seniors. My footy career came to a halt in 1988 when I broke my right leg in a game against Russells Creek. I collected with a player from Russells Creek and there was a loud bang. The terrible noise was my leg breaking. I'll never forget surgeon Stephen Fischer performed the operation. I spent ten days in hospital and went back to the farm to recover.