'I've been playing for over 70 years': Thief steals musician's accordion

The theft of Stanley "Brian" Bell's cherished $2500 accordion has upset the Allansford musician who spent more than 70 years playing at dances and nursing homes across the region.
Mr Bell, who turns 90 in a few days, said he wasn't sure exactly when it was taken but suspects it was three weeks ago.
"About three weeks ago I went out and got in the car and I couldn't reach the pedals the seat was back that far," he said. "That was the first thing I noticed."
Not knowing who might have put the seat back, but just assuming it was a family member, he forgot about it.
Then a friend dropped in a few days later and spotted one of the garage roller doors had been left half open.
But it wasn't until a few weeks later when Mr Bell was putting groceries on the back seat of his car that he noticed his accordion was missing from where he kept it on the floor behind the driver's seat.
While it isn't his only accordion, it was the one he liked the best because it was in the right key for the dance bands he played in.
"I've been playing for over 70 years," he said.
"I've played in dance bands all my life all over the Western District, the banjo a lot of the time."
Mr Bell was just 17 or 18 when he formed a dance band, and during the 1950s and '60s regularly performed when balls and dances were popular.
The old dances hold special meaning for him because it was where he met his wife, who passed away about 20 years ago.
Mr Bell has played in a number of different bands over the years but in recent times joined forces with his siblings who together volunteered their time to play at nursing homes and villages around Warrnambool, Cobden and Camperdown.
"Why whoever it was went into my shed, I don't know. What they had ideas of doing I don't know but someone had sat in the driver's seat and altered the position. Whether they were looking for the keys," he said.
"I'll be 90 in a few days time, how much playing I'll be doing I don't know. It's just the fact I didn't want someone to come and pinch it on me."
The accordion case has Mr Bell's name written on it but the address inside is his old dairy farm at Cooriemungle where he lived until about 20 years ago when he retired to Allansford.
Mr Bell said he reported the theft to the police and hoped the publicity saw its return.
He said it would cost him about $2500 to replace the accordion which was in good order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.