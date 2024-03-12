Police may request drug dogs and adults only nights at folk festival

Police are expected to recommend drug detection dogs and adults only in the main tent at future Port Fairy Folk Festivals.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said generally police were pleased organisers did well in trying conditions, but there were concerns especially in relation to underage people possessing illicit drugs, underage youths possessing and consuming alcohol and underagers in licensed premises.
He said due to the extreme weather conditions, with temperatures up to 40 degrees over the weekend, more than 120 people sought medical assistance at the first aid tent.
That ranged from people wanting to sit down and get water to "a couple of people being hospitalised".
One man died of a suspected heart attack, but that was outside the venue and not associated with the folk festival.
Sergeant Walkley said there was plenty of publicity about expectations and planning before the event, with shade on-site, water available as well as misting fans, shows rescheduled and afternoon street markets cancelled.
He estimated there were 20,000 people in Port Fairy during the weekend, with 7500 pre-sold tickets and about double that number in town in addition to the regular population.
"Considering all that the number of offences detected was low but the trend and what we detected were alarming," he said.
The planning this year included the implementation of a twin wrist band in the venue to identify people under 18-years-old.
"It was concerning the number of underage people who had to be removed from licensed areas because their responsible adult had left them there unsupervised," he said.
"Those underage youths had entered the venues lawfully, but when we contacted supervising adults they had returned home to Warrnambool or accommodation and left their underage person there unsupervised.
"We'll be cracking down on that."
Sergeant Walkley said Liquor Control Victoria investigation was investigating and it was expected fines would be issued to the folk festival committee about youths being served alcohol in licensed parts of the venue - while wearing twin wristbands identifying them as being youths.
"We understand it's difficult. You've got 4000 people in the dark and it's difficult to police, but it's concerning people in the venue clearly displaying that they are underagers were served and consuming liquor," he said.
The station commander said a consideration would be to have underage people in the main venue prior to 6pm, everyone then exited and returned at 6.30pm with adults only.
"There will certainly be discussions about issues raised involving licensing arrangements within the venue," Sergeant Walkley said.
The senior police officer said the number and quality of fake identification, particularly probationary licences, was also a concern.
He said there were young people identified in and around Port Fairy licensed venues with fake IDs.
Sergeant Walkley said there was also an alarming increase in illicit drug offences detected, including possessing cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine, as well as knives, by offenders as young as 16-years-old.
He said one knife with a 15cm blade was seized: "that's a significant weapon".
He will be recommending drug dogs be introduced to the town during the festival.
Sergeant Walkley said Liquor Control Victoria had also issued infringement notices of up to $2500 for offences detected on licensed premises.
Another positive out of the weekend was the ease with which lost children were able to be reunited with supervising adults due to the wristband system.
