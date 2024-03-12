Light work: Blockbuster night clash to open football league's season

Merrivale co-president Mark Bourke is anticipating a "bumper crowd" to help the club christen its new lights in a blockbuster first round clash.
The Tigers are hosting a night game against reigning premier Nirranda to open the Warrnambool and District football league season on Saturday, April 6 - a week before the other round one fixtures.
The fixture is a rematch of last year's decider and is a chance for the club to showcase Merrivale Recreation Reserve's newly upgraded lights.
"We're really excited about it because we've just had our lights upgraded, the previous ones had some sort of fault and they ended up replacing the whole lot," Bourke told The Standard.
"Previously we had in the middle a level of 75 lux and I think it was only about 150 on the boundary and now in the middle it's 200 and it's 500 on the boundary.
"I think the minimum for AFL footy at night is 100 lux in the middle so we're well and truly above that and it's going to be a bit of a spectacle I hope. It'll be sort of daylight down there on that night."
Bourke hoped the fact the game was being played at night, as well as the quality of the two teams would lead to a large attendance.
"We're expecting a bumper crowd," he said.
"(Because it's) the grand final rematch I'm expecting a few people to turn up really.
The Merrivale co-president added "weather depending", he would like to see more games played under the lights throughout the season.
The round one game between Merrivale and Nirranda gets under way at 6.05pm.
