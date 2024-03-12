Spectacular $4.2 million home with sweeping ocean views on market for first time

When James and Ann Dunbar moved to Australia from Scotland in 2001, they knew they would miss their holiday home in Spain.
That's why they purchased a 3.9 hectare block of land with panoramic ocean views in Warrnambool and set about creating a bespoke home that would remind them of their idyllic summer breaks.
The result - a five-bedroom Spanish Californian style home - is nothing short of spectacular.
It has now been placed on the market for the first time as the couple prepares to downsize.
It is being sold for $4.2 million by Northeast, Stockdale and Leggo.
The two will miss the stunning ocean views from almost every room of the house, the abundance of birdlife which are attracted to the honey of the South African proteas they planted and the classic features including timber parquetry flooring and chandeliers.
Mrs Dunbar said she spent many hours at Melbourne auction houses to achieve her vision for the home, which took three years to build.
The bespoke double doors at the front entry are a preview of the handcrafted features throughout.
"I was shopping in Melbourne and I came across this place called Steptoe and Son," Mrs Dunbar said.
"These doors are a reproduction of the doors he had on his house in Crete."
Northeast, Stockdale and Leggo agent Matt Northeast said the house was like nothing he had ever seen before.
"It's extremely bespoke - everything is handcrafted," Mr Northeast said.
"In my 28 years I have never seen anything like it."
Mr Northeast said the property would be ideally suited for use as a wedding venue, luxury accommodation or a residential home.
The property has five bedrooms - four with en suites, an additional family bathroom and powder room and a gourmet kitchen.
The ground floor boasts a rumpus room complete with bar, a cinema room and gym.
Mr Northeast said this lower floor could easily be used a residence if the buyer wanted to rent out the rest of the home for an income.
The house also boasts a huge solar panel system with a battery, a large fruit and vegetable patch and a number of outdoor entertaining areas.
The areas facing the sea are perfect for a warm day, while those out the back are sheltered from the elements during the cooler months.
Mr Dunbar is the former director of the Greater Green Triangle University Department of Rural Health (GGT UDRH).
