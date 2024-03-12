The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Spectacular $4.2 million home with sweeping ocean views on market for first time

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 12 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Spanish Californian style home boasts sea views from most rooms.
The Spanish Californian style home boasts sea views from most rooms.

When James and Ann Dunbar moved to Australia from Scotland in 2001, they knew they would miss their holiday home in Spain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.