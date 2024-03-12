Season to remember: Why this star spinner holds the grand final key

By weight of numbers alone, Pomborneit spin ace Danussika Bandara's South West Cricket division one season is one out of the charts.
It's one thing to take wickets but another to do it in such a ruthless manner, with the left-arm tweaker a force to be reckoned with across the association with his pin-point accuracy and ability to grind out the opposition.
But the 37-year-old Melbourne-based cricketer, in his second season at the Bulls, will need one more mighty effort to help drag his team to premiership glory when they take on Cobden on Saturday, March 16 in the division one grand final.
He snared 4-12 in Sunday's semi-final win against Heytesbury Princetown Storm, changing the game with his five maidens and crucial late-order wickets in the searing heat at S.A Wright Oval in Camperdown.
"I'm looking forward to playing in the grand final for Pomborneit," he told The Standard.
"Hopefully we can win the match, we need to just do our best and see what happens."
Bandara, a former first-class player with Army Sports Club in Sri Lanka, has snared 33 wickets from 15 matches this season at an astonishing average of 7.82 in division one cricket, which includes two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.
Across 32 matches on PlayHQ this season in various teams and competitions, the experienced campaigner has taken 58 wickets.
"It's been a good season for me, it's nice to take a lot of wickets and I'm happy to be the competition's best bowler this season, " he said.
"I get lots of support from my teammates which is good."
He said doing the "basics well" was the secret to his success with the ball and enjoyed being part of the club despite the travel involved after previously playing for Marcellin Old Collegians in Bulleen.
"It's been very good, Pomborneit is a great club and has lots of talented players," he said.
"My first season wasn't good for me but this season has been really good. I travel out either Friday or Saturday to play matches."
The division one South West grand final will begin at 11.30am.
