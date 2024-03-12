The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Season to remember: Why this star spinner holds the grand final key

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 12 2024 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pomborneit's Danussika Bandara sends one down this season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Pomborneit's Danussika Bandara sends one down this season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

By weight of numbers alone, Pomborneit spin ace Danussika Bandara's South West Cricket division one season is one out of the charts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.