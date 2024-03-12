School acquires house for car park as part of $81m expansion

Emmanuel College's new plan to build a car park in Crawley Street as part of its $81 million expansion has been approved.
The college "acquired" another property last year which it now wants to turn into a car park near its new year nine building.
The school's original plans did not formally front Crawley Street but that changed last year after it acquired 15 Crawley Street.
Adjusted development plans to turn the property into a car park have now got the seal of approval from Warrnambool City councillors.
Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason said it was "a relatively simple" extension to an existing development plan.
He said the amended development plan would allow the expansion of Emmanuel College and provide improved parking and access from Crawley Street.
The five-stage plan to implement over the next decade includes a new 10-classroom year nine centre and a new school entrance and car park off Hopetoun Road at a cost of $18 million.
The long-term plans also include a new teaching wing on the Goold campus and a two-storey senior learning and arts centre. The final stage includes a swimming pool and health centre.
At the time, principal Peter Morgan said the plan for an eight-lane, 50-metre indoor pool and health centre was "somewhat aspirational" and a full feasibility study would need to be done before a decision was made on proceeding with the idea.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the developments of Emmanuel College enhanced the facility and amenity.
"I think we should do all we can to support that," he said.
He said the new parking arrangements in the plan would take pressure off the Botanic Road precinct.
Cr Debbie Arnott said it would improve parking near its new year nine study centre.
Mayor Ben Blain said there had been work on traffic assessments to ensure Crawley Street could cope with extra traffic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.