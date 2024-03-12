The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool charity donates $100k to institute to help find a cure for muscular dystrophy

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel O'Keefe and his son at the Gillin Boys Walk for a Cure. Picture by Anthony Brady
Daniel O'Keefe and his son at the Gillin Boys Walk for a Cure. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool-based charity searching for a cure for muscular dystrophy is kicking goals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.