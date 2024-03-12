Warrnambool charity donates $100k to institute to help find a cure for muscular dystrophy

A Warrnambool-based charity searching for a cure for muscular dystrophy is kicking goals.
The Gillin Boys Foundation Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Warrnambool has donated $100,000 to the Murdoch Children's Research Institute.
It's the second $100,000 donation the charity has made to the institute in 12 months.
Gillin Boys Foundation chairperson Daniel O'Keefe, vice chairperson Jessica Nolte and committee member Ashley Gillin welcomed Murdoch Children's Research Institute Scientists Chantal Coles and Peter Houweling to Simpson Speedway to make the presentation on the weekend.
"We love hearing about the progress of their trials and how they are slowly but surely finding more answers to many questions," Mr O'Keefe said.
"We understand the funds support many of their trials and projects, including an innovative blood bank at the moment. And also, some funds go towards supporting extra resources in student scholarships in their PhD studies, ultimately helping the lab in their research."
Mr O'Keefe said the institute kept in touch with the foundation, which inspired members to continue to raise funds and awareness about muscular dystrophy.
"Chantal and Peter attended Green Night in what was 'in their minds' a show of support for our foundation," he said.
"Which it was, but they were completely taken away when I announced another $100k was coming their way."
Dr Coles said the donation was completely unexpected.
"What a surprise to be presented with another $100K from Gillin Boys Foundation," she said.
"Our muscle research team were already revelling in excitement as we enjoyed the sprint cars at Simpson Speedway for Green Night.
"It was fantastic to then be presented with another $100K from Dan and Ashley out on the track.
"It was only eight months ago we were receiving the first big donation of $100K."
Foundation co-founder Chistopher Gillin said it was very exciting to be able to make another substantial contribution to the Murdoch Children's Research Institute.
"My late brother Aaron and I, along with our parents Ashley and Mandy started fundraising from humble beginnings back in 2016 by selling green shoelaces and stickers with the goal of making a difference by bringing awareness to the disease we both suffer from and raising much needed funds to help find a cure, so to be able to present another $100,000 within 12 months is fantastic," Mr Gillin said.
"These achievements for the foundation don't occur without the fantastic support we receive from the local community and beyond, so on behalf of the foundation I'd like to say a big thank you to every single person that has made a contribution large or small to our Fight For A Cure, every dollar raised moves us closer to a world without Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
"The more funds we raise, the quicker the cure."
The next major fundraising event for the Gillin Boys Foundation will be the 2024 Cassign Cup on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6.
Hampden Football Netball League clubs Warrnambool and Koroit will compete, with the cup awarded to the club which wins the most games on the day.
The foundation recently held its annual fundraiser walk in Warrnambool.
